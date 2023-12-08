KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 ― Lifestyle Medicine (LM) could well form the foundation for healthcare in the pursuit to combat chronic diseases and to help the public remain healthy and free of chronic diseases moving forward, said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

He mentioned that LM, an emerging discipline in modern healthcare, plays a key supporting role in advocating positive behaviour modification to curb the chronic disease tsunami.

“Evidence-based lifestyle medicine can significantly contribute as a primary mode in preventing chronic diseases alongside other treatment modalities. This shift will redefine healthcare, moving from prescriptive to preventive healthcare,” he said in his pre-recorded keynote address at the opening of the two-day 3rd Malaysian Lifestyle Medicine Conference organised by the Malaysian Society of Lifestyle Medicine (MSLM) on Wednesday (December 6).

Grounded in evidence-based practices, LM offers a holistic approach to preventing, treating, and even reversing diseases. By promoting positive behaviours such as maintaining a healthy diet, engaging in regular physical activity, managing stress, avoiding risky substance use, ensuring adequate sleep, and fostering healthy relationships, lifestyle medicine aims to enhance overall well-being.

In this regard, the deputy minister commended the founder and president of MSLM, Dr Sivaneswaran Poobalasingam, for his expertise in LM, leading to his appointment as the LM Expert Consultant for the “LM for Remission of Diabetes Project,” a collaborative effort between the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Ministry of Health in Malaysia (MOH).

He stated that this groundbreaking initiative, implemented in Negeri Sembilan, positions Malaysia as possibly the first country in the world to integrate an LM intervention programme into the public healthcare system.

“The pilot project was a resounding success, and the plan is to replicate this success in other public primary care facilities, placing Malaysia at the forefront of preventing, managing, and reversing Type 2 Diabetes,” he said, adding that he hopes to see LM clinics in each of the Klinik Kesihatan (government clinics) in Malaysia .

Lukanisman highlighted that MSLM was invited to showcase the LM for Remission of Diabetes catered for the Malaysian population at the Civil20 (C20) Integrative Holistic Health Summit in Faridabad, India, this year.

Meanwhile, Dr Sivaneswaran, in his welcoming speech at the event, said this year’s conference holds special significance as it marks a pivotal moment in their ongoing efforts to integrate LM into the fabric of Malaysian public health.

He said the conference not only provides a platform to explore the latest protocols and scientific advancements in LM but also serves as a forum to discuss the critical role of lifestyle intervention in bridging the gap in healthcare.

The conference, themed “Lifestyle Medicine: Prevent, Treat, and Reverse Chronic Diseases with Evidence-Based Lifestyle Medicine,” is supported by the Health Ministry, Malaysian Medical Association, and the Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA).

On another note, Dr Sivaneswaran mentioned that the conference will be followed by the Board Certification Examination in LM by the International Board Of Lifestyle Medicine on December 8.

“This will be the fourth consecutive year that Malaysia will be hosting the Board Certification Examination,” said the medical doctor who was presented the Leadership in LM award at the conference. ― Bernama