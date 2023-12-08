KOTA BARU, Dec 8 — Today’s fine weather saw the number of flood evacuees in Pasir Mas continue to drop to 711 people from 229 families as of 9 tonight compared with 1,495 people from the 502 recorded this morning.

According to the Info Bencana portal of the Social Welfare Department, only four evacuation centres are operating tonight compared with six this morning.

The relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Gual To’ Deh currently houses 338 people from 112 families while Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Gual Periok accommodates 70 people from 21 families.

A total of 167 people from 55 families are housed at SMK Baroh Pial and 136 people from 41 families are taking shelter at SK Gual Periok. — Bernama

