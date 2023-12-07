KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — The Institute of Diplomacy and Foreign Relations (IDFR) has the potential to be developed as a globally-renowned “think tank”, especially in training young local and foreign diplomatic officers, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir said the Ministry of Finance had provided an allocation of RM60 million for the upgrading of IDFR.

“IDFR, which was established in 1991, is an important research body that conducts training for young diplomats. I see IDFR as having great potential to become a well-known research institution because we bring in young diplomats and officers from within and outside the country for training there.

“That’s why I suggested to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that IDFR be redeveloped with its strategic location adjacent to Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka,” he said when winding up the debate for his ministry in the Dewan Negara.

Zambry said that in the effort to elevate the status of IDFR, world figures such as Prof Kishore Mahbubani were invited to deliver speeches in a lecture series organised recently by IDFR.

“Insya-Allah (God willing), this tradition (of inviting international figures) will be continued to enhance the potential and functions of IDFR,” he said.

Zambry also said that the ministry was currently assessing the opening of Malaysian diplomatic missions in strategically important countries such as Rwanda (Kigali); Ethiopia (Addis Ababa) and Kyrgyzstan (Bishkek).

“Last November, the Malaysian Embassy in Baghdad reopened after being closed for 20 years. The ministry will continue to intensify efforts to identify new areas of cooperation that are of importance to the country,” he said. — Bernama