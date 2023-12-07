KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office in Malaysia has issued cards to 602 Palestinian refugees in the country, the Dewan Negara was told yesterday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin said the Palestinian refugees with the UNHCR cards will be given necessary assistance, including education and Covid-19 vaccinations, the New Straits Times reported today.

“The government has agreed to cover the study fees of Palestinian students at public universities here, while those studying at private institutes would receive discounts of between 10 and 100 per cent,” he was quoted as saying during his winding-up speech while debating the Palestinian-Israel war in the Middle East.

He also said the government plans to set up a Malaysian Humanitarian Hub in Egypt, apart from delivering humanitarian aid, the third batch of which is expected to be shipped on December 18.

Advertisement

“Foreign Ministry had submitted a diplomatic note to the Egyptian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur on November 23 for consideration,” he was quoted as saying.

Mohamad said Malaysia remains committed to provide humanitarian aide in its solidarity with Palestine and is working together with other like-minded countries to report Israel’s atrocities in the Gaza Strip to the International Court of Justice.

Advertisement