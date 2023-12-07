KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 ― The Electric Motorcycle Use Scheme, which offers a RM2,400 rebate to qualified buyers for the purchase of electric motorcycles, will be launched tomorrow (December 8), said Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

He said the scheme, which is in line with the National Energy Transition Roadmap, is provided for those with an annual income of RM120,000 and below.

“We will launch the scheme, also known as ‘MARIICas’ and managed by the Malaysian Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii), tomorrow,” he said on the Selamat Pagi Malaysia television programme, which was broadcast live on TV1 today.

Previously, during the tabling of Budget 2024, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the electric motorcycle use programme will be opened to the people this month.

Meanwhile, Tengku Zafrul said the government is targeting an increase in electric car (EV) charging locations in line with the target of 10,000 charging points by 2025.

“My ministry does see a relatively high growth recorded on paper and we will also make sure that the government will give various incentives to companies that want to build EV chargers.

“In terms of charging services at home, tax incentives will also be considered,” he added. ― Bernama