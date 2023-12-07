KOTA KINABALU, Dec 7 — A 187.5mw hydroelectric plant in Ulu Padas is expected to help alleviate the perennial electricity supply issues in the state, increasing capacity by some 15 per cent.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the dam was among the state’s efforts for sustainable long-term solutions as a mixed renewable energy source when completed in 2027.

“This will not only meet our increasing energy demand but is also critical for Sabah Oil and Gas Development and Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park, thereby driving economic growth in our state,” he said during the groundbreaking ceremony in Kampung Kungkular in the interior district of Tenom today.

“In addition, a study is also being conducted so that this dam has the potential to supply clean and stable water flow to users up to 6,000 million liters per day (MLD),” he said.

It is expected to cost some RM4 billion.

Hajiji said the Ulu Padas Hydroelectric Dam project was utilising the state’s existing hydro potential and is expected to be a catalyst in energy transformation for the state of Sabah.

“The energy sector is an important driver and one of the biggest contributors to Sabah’s economy since several decades ago,” he said.

He added that the project is a sign of strategic cooperation between public and private institutions.

The project developer, Upper Padas Power Sdn Bhd, is in a joint venture with the state government through Sabah Energy Corporation Sdn Bhd and the private sector namely Gamuda Berhad and Kerjaya Kagum Hitech JV Sdn Bhd.

Also witnessing the ceremony was Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Hajiji said that his presence was a clear symbol of the federal government’s support towards Sabah, to develop basic infrastructure for the people’s benefit,” he said.