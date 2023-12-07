LABUAN, Dec 7 — Ministers or deputy ministers related to socio-economic development in Labuan have been instructed to make working visits to the Federal Territory every week or every other week, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that the visits by ministers or deputy ministers are aimed at finding solutions to various issues related to the people and the economy on the duty-free island.

“A recent Cabinet meeting decided that ministers or deputy ministers must visit Labuan every week or every other week to address various issues in Labuan,” he said at a meet-and-greet session at Dewan Konvensyen Ujana Kewangan Labuan here today.

For a long-term solution to the power supply disruptions in Labuan, he said the federal government proposes that Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) build a new power station to address the matter on the island.

“We will instruct Petronas to build a new power plant using a fast-track approach to address power supply disruptions (in Labuan),” he said.

Anwar noted that the government gives priority to the selection of the implementation of this power station through a tender system but considering the capability and credibility of Petronas, it will not raise doubts such as issues of commission or the interests of certain parties.

He said that once completed, the new power plant would assist in the operational capacity of Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB), which is currently the electricity supply operator in Labuan.

In the meantime, the prime minister also directed a meeting of local authorities here to be held next week to find solutions to issues related to water and electricity supply disruptions. — Bernama