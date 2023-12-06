KUANTAN, Dec 6 — The Pahang government, through the State Economic Planning Division, is in the process of acquiring the site for the Pulau Tioman Airport upgrading project which involves extending the runway from 850 meters to 1.3 kilometres.

State Public Works, Transport, Health and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohammad Fakhruddin Mohd Ariff told the State Assembly that the federal government had approved an allocation of RM47 million for the project.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Mohd Johari Hussain (BN-Tioman) on the status of the Tioman Island Airport project.

To a supplementary question from Johari on whether Pulai Tioman Aiport was ready to receive private planes and direct international flights, he said, a study on the matter was being conducted by consultants.

Meanwhile, Pahang Unity, Tourism and Culture Committee chairman Leong Yu Man (she) said the state government is gathering information to determine the exact location in Kuantan mentioned in the anime Jujutsu Kaisen series as viral on social media.

“We are making efforts to contact the Japanese side and get approval from the creator of the anime to determine the exact location so that there will be a place for anime fans to ‘check in’ and become a new attraction for anime fans all over the world,” she said.

She said this in response to a question from Rosli Abdul Jabar (PN-Tanjung Lumpur) regarding the state government’s plans to upgrade Pantai Anak Air and turn Pantai Tanjung Lumpur Beach into a tourist destination. — Bernama

