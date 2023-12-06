KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — The police are tracking down another suspect, believed to be travelling in a Perodua Bezza car, who evaded a police check in Jalan Utara, Petaling Jaya here, on Monday (December 4).

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Fakhrudin Abd Hamid said as of yesterday, only two suspects who were travelling in the vehicle were arrested at Taman Tasik Cyberjaya roundabout, Sepang.

He said the police were also investigating the relationship between the two arrested suspects and the third suspect, whether they were criminal partners or otherwise.

“The 27-year-old male suspect tested positive for cannabis, and was investigated under Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, when asked about a police personnel who was injured when the Perodua Bezza rammed his motorcycle as he tried to stop it at Jalan PJS 6/1 Sungei Way, Mohd Fakhrudin said that the policeman suffered injuries to his face and hands.

“He was treated at Universiti Malaya Medical Centre and was discharged on the same day,” he said.

On December 4, police arrested a man, 27, and a woman, 21, following a 50km high-speed chase, which ended in Cyberjaya, after they evaded a police check in Jalan Utara, Petaling Jaya. — Bernama

