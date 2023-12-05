KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — The December 8-10 Madani Government One Year Anniversary Programme will be the best platform for the people to see and understand the implementation of all policies, initiatives and achievements of the unity government throughout its one-year of administration.

Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil said the programme, which will be held at the grounds of the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, here, will provide direct information to the people on those matters through the booths of the various ministries.

He said the programme is not an event is not a celebration or a festival but, instead, is aimed more towards the Madani Government’s day with customers.

“We will utilise this platform to increase public awareness of everything that we have done and bring benefits to the people.

“In addition, various other services are offered, including Digital ID. Visitors can register directly for their Digital ID at this programme,” he said as a guest on the Apa Khabar Malaysia: Setahun Bersama Kerajaan Madani which was aired live on Bernama TV this morning.

Fahmi said visitors will also have the opportunity to purchase daily necessities at the Madani Mega Sale and RAHMAH Sale booths, in addition to counters being set up for them to settle summonses.

“We expect over 100,000 or close to 200,000 people to attend this Madani Government One Year Anniversary Programme.

“And we hope they will return home with the awareness that the Madani Government has succeeded in achieving many basic things in its one year of administration,” he said,

He said they included raising the name of Malaysia in the eyes of the world, especially in its stance on the oppression of Palestinians, in addition to continuous efforts in the aspects of restructuring the economy, empowering the digital economy and controlling the prices of goods to ensure the country regains its status as the Asian Tiger.

Fahmi advised those planning to attend the programme from this Friday (December 8) to plan their journey by either driving there or using the shuttle bus or Light Rail Transit facilities. — Bernama