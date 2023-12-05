KOTA BARU, Dec 5 — The number of flood victims in Pasir Mas dropped to 5,802 people from 1,813 families as of 2pm today, compared to 6,009 people from 1,952 families reported this morning.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana portal, all victims are currently housed at 13 relief centres in the district.

Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sri Rantau Panjang (2) houses the most number of evacuees with 1,881 people from 629 families, SK Gual To’Deh (813 people from 264 families) and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Baroh Pial (720 people from 266 families).

A total of 590 victims from 108 families are sheltering at SK Gual Tinggi, SK Sri Kiambang (345 people from 107 families), Mukim Padang Licin Mosque (320 people from 119 families), SK Gual Periok (269 people from 79 families) and SK Lati (223 people from 62 families).

Five other relief centres are Madrasah Tasek Bakong which accommodates 210 evacuees from 55 families, SMK Gual Periok (153 people from 41 families), SK Chicha Tinggi (144 people from 45 families), SMK (A) Lati (80 people from 21 families) and SK Kedai Tanjong (54 people from 17 families).

Meanwhile, the Public InfoBanjir portal reported that Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang still exceeded the danger limit at 9.26 metres, compared to the normal level of five metres.

Two more rivers exceeded the alert level, namely Sungai Golok in Kuala Jambu, Tumpat with a reading of 2.28 metres compared to the normal level of 0.7 metres and Sungai Galas in Limau Kasturi at 56.29 metres compared to the normal level of 53 metres. — Bernama

