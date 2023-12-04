KOTA BARU, Dec 4 — The number of flood evacuees in Kelantan continues to increase in the only district that is still affected by floods, namely Pasir Mas, when 6,009 people from 1,952 families were recorded as of 9pm tonight, compared to 4,631 people from 1,508 families this afternoon.

According to the Disaster Info portal of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), all the victims are now sheltering in 13 temporary relief centres (PPS) in the district.

Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Gual Tinggi houses 903 victims from 296 families, SK Sri Rantau Panjang (2) (1,881 evacuees from 629 families), SK Gual To’Deh (813 people from 264 families) and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Gual Periok (153 people from 41 families).

A total of 210 victims from 55 families were placed at Madrasah Tasek Bakong, Mukim Padang Licin Mosque (131 evacuees from 55 families), SK Sri Kiambang (345 people from 107 families) and SMK (A) Lati (84 people from 22 families).

Five more PPS namely SK Chicha Tinggi houses 249 evacuees from 70 families, SK Lati (223 people from 62 families), SMK Baroh Pial (710 from 260 families), SK Gual Periok (269 from 79 families) and SK Kedai Tanjong (38 from 12 families).

Meanwhile, based on the report https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my/ Sungai Golok in Pasir Mas recorded a dangerous level reading of 9.64 metres (m) while Sungai Golok in Kuala Jambu, Tumpat was at an alert level with a reading of 2.24m. — Bernama

