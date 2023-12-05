PUTRAJAYA, Dec 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said his government is working to increase the salaries of those working in technical jobs.

Speaking at the National Technical Profession Day here, he acknowledged that there is a need to increase emphasis on those working in the technical sector and raise their monthly wages.

“The world has changed. RM2,000 is not enough. Therefore, we are working to adjust the wages,” he said.

He also urged government linked companies to do their part in helping the government produce skilled graduates in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes and therefore more marketable.

“They have the machinery to help train the kids,” he said.

