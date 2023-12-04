KOTA BARU, Dec 4 — The number of flood victims in Kelantan rose to 4,530 people from 1,462 families as of 8 am today, compared to 4,398 people from 1,405 families last night.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana portal, all victims are now taking shelter at 12 relief centres in Pasir Mas and Tanah Merah.

In Pasir Mas, 11 relief centres are currently operating including Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Gual To’Deh, Rantau Panjang which houses 813 victims from 264 families, SK Gual Tinggi (898 victims from 293 families), Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Baroh Pial, Rantau Panjang (634 victims from 225 families), SMK (Agama) Lati (88 victims from 23 families) and Mukim Padang Licin Mosque (116 victims from 45 families).

Others are SK Gual Periok which houses 269 victims from 79 families, SK Sri Kiambang (345 victims from 107 families), SK Chicha Tinggi (261 victims from 72 families), SK Lati (223 victims from 62 families), SMK Gual Periok (153 victims from 41 families) and SK Sri Rantau Panjang 2 (711 victims from 243 families).

In Tanah Merah, the Padang Kijang community centre houses 19 victims from eight families.

Meanwhile, the Public InfoBanjir portal reported that Sungai Golok in Pasir Mas is at the danger level (9.97 metres), while Sungai Golok in Kuala Jambu, Tumpat is at the alert level (2.30 metres). — Bernama

