KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The result of the Kemaman by-election has jolted Umno that the party needs to boost its resilience to continue struggling in the arena of Malay politics which is getting increasingly more dynamic.

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said Umno respects the result of the by-election which favoured the opposition in the outing.

“The task of regaining the trust of the Malays to the fold of Umno is difficult but not impossible. But for the time being, Umno must accept the reality that the Malays is far from believing the party as an effective political representative.

“The real test in all these is a test of resilience. Umno will not easily surrender nor accept that the path to garner Malay support is closed,” he said in Facebook post today.

Advertisement

The Kemaman by-election on Saturday saw PAS retaining the status quo after its candidate Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar won the parliamentary seat by defeating Barisan Nasional (BN)’s Gen (R) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor.

Mohamad said Umno had fielded a national warrior with an impeccable record to represent the unity government but failed.

“Therefore the spirit, work ethics, strategy and leadership, all need a new touch, tenacity and patience if Umno wishes to compete to win back the influence and trust of the Malays in politics,” he said.

Advertisement

He said Umno is also seen as being avoided by young Malays and the party has yet to find success in winning over the group.

“Something have to done quickly. The younger generation have the potential to be won over and to garner their support. The approach must be in line with their image, aspiration and requirements,” he said.

Umno, he said would not deviate from its path of moderation as it is an important bastion for multi-ethnic and multi-religious Malaysia. — Bernama