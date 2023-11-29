KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the one-off RM100 e-credit that was announced earlier this year can be redeemed from December 4 this year until February 20 next year. The redemption will involve over 10 million adults over 21 years of age with a total budget of RM1 billion.

The announcement was made at Dewan Negara as the Parliament completed its debate on the 2024 budget Bill, which was approved by most of the MPs. Budget 2024, themed “Economic Reforms, Empowering the Rakyat”, was tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Parliament on October 13 involving an allocation of RM393.8 billion.

Advertisement

“The registration and redemption of the e-Madani credit will open from Monday, December 4, 2023 until February 20, 2024, involving four ewallet providers chosen by the users,” said the prime minister.

As of press time, the four ewallet providers have yet to be announced by the PM or the PMO, so we will have to wait until or by 4 December to see which e-wallet provider can be used with the eMadani programme.

The credit is aimed at those who are aged above 21 years old and have an annual salary of less than RM 100,000 (or less than RM8,333 a month). The programme builds upon the previously launched eBeliaRahmah programme where youths aged 18 to 20 can redeem RM200 credit via three ewallet providers ― Boost, Setel and Touch ‘n Go. It is expected that some caveats will be linked to the credit, like online purchases or offline transactions only ― we will share further details when more information are available. ― SoyaCincau

Advertisement