KUANTAN, Dec 4 — Eight flood mitigation projects will be implemented in several locations in Pahang to tackle the annual occurrence of floods, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail told the state assembly sitting at Wisma Sri Pahang, here today.

He said a federal government allocation of RM212.31 million will be utilised to mitigate floods at Sungai Bentong, Jerantut; Sungai Temai and Sungai Ketapang in Pekan, and Sungai Kenau in Sungai Lembing, Kuantan, scheduled for the end of this year.

Five additional flood mitigation projects, with an allocation of RM4.3 million from the federal government, will be carried out at Sungai Ikan in Cameron Highlands, Sungai Gemeti (Bentong), Sungai Damak (Jerantut), Sungai Telang (Lipis) and Sungai Chengal (Temerloh), he added.

“RM1.93 million has also been allocated for the management of the river basins in Pahang for 2024,” he said.

Advertisement

He was speaking at the tabling of the Pahang Budget 2024, themed “Pahang Prihatin, Rakyat Makmur”, and also announced 16 state reservoir management projects with an allocation of RM1.5 million.

As for post-flood programmes in 2024, Wan Rosdy said the state government has allocated RM30 million to build four Permanent Relief Centres in Kuantan, Pekan, Lipis, and Temerloh, with the first one in Luit, Maran completed on November 22.

On a separate development, Wan Rosdy said the state government has allocated RM10 million to the Pahang State Disaster Trust Fund, which is an increase of 31.5 per cent from the RM7.6 million provided in 2023.

Advertisement

He said priority will be given to the seven main steps to enhance water supply services, including resolving water supply disruption, low water pressure, frequent burst pipes, and murky water, with an allocation of RM129.3 million next year.

The state government will implement the Water Supply Project involving 229 projects, while 79 projects to resolve disruption and low pressure have been listed in locations such as Kampung Temai in Pekan, Pekan Awah (Maran), Felda Sungai Retang (Jerantut), Carnation Park and Tringkap Puncak (Cameron Highlands), he added.

He also announced that Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) has completed 226 projects costing RM275.1 million for five years from 2018, while 37 projects totaling RM465 million are being carried out. — Bernama