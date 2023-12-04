KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has said there is no lifting of the freeze on the issuance of new licences for the sale of liquor at sundry shops, convenience stores as well as Chinese medicine halls in the city.

It said the new Excise Licensing Board of the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur (ELBKL) has carried out its existing functions and is only considering licence renewal applications.

“The statement said that the Excise Licensing Board, which met on November 23, 2023, has withdrawn the ban on the sale of liquor in sundry shops, convenience stores and Chinese medicine halls drug is not true because consideration for the sale of liquor in such premises are still subject to the guidelines that have been set,” said the statement.

“The board, which met on November 23, 2023, only approved a total of 1,519 licence renewal applications.”

DBKL is the secretariat to ELBKL in processing liquor licence applications in Kuala Lumpur in accordance with the delegation of authority under Regulation 18 of the Excise (Licensing Board) Regulations 1977.

A recent viral report stated that the newly appointed committee members of ELDBKL reportedly lifted the ban on the sale of liquor in sundry shops, convenience stores and Chinese medicine halls.

Under the guidelines implemented on November 1, 2021, DBKL prohibited the sale of liquor in such premises.

The ban caused discontent among many non-Muslims in the capital, as it was seen as a violation of their rights as consumers. — Bernama