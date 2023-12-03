ALOR SETAR, Dec 3 — Two women were killed and three others were injured in a road crash involving four vehicles, including a 10-tonne lorry, at Jalan Kolon, Pokok Sena, near here, today.

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Head of Zone 1 (Kedah) Senior Fire Superintendent I Ahmad Aminudin Abd Rahim said the crash, which occurred at about 9.55am, resulted in the death of Romadiah Ismail, 65, and Nadzifah Abu Seman, 28, both of them travelling in a Perodua Bezza car.

“We received a call regarding the incident at 9.59am and upon arrival at the scene found an accident involving four vehicles, with the lorry, which was believed to have skidded, crashing into the Perodua Bezza, a Perodua Axia and a Toyota Hilux.

“Three teams from the Alor Setar, Pokok Sena and Kuala Nerang fire and rescue stations were deployed to the scene of the incident to remove victims trapped in their vehicles,” he said in a statement here today.

He said one of the injured was travelling in the Perodua Axia car and the victim was one of the three, including the two deceased, who were removed from the mangled vehicles.

The bodies were handed over to the police, while the injured were sent to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital here, he added.

Meanwhile, details on the crash and other victims involved are expected to be released by the police. — Bernama