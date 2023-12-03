KOTA BARU, Dec 3 — The number of flood victims in Kelantan increased significantly to 2,632 people from 799 families as of 8am today, compared to 1,741 people from 556 families last night.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana portal, all victims are now sheltering in 14 relief centres in Kota Baru, Pasir Mas, Bachok and Tanah Merah.

In Pasir Mas, 10 relief centres are currently operating, including Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Gual To’Deh, Rantau Panjang which houses 572 people from 190 families, SK Gual Tinggi (226 victims from 47 families), Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Baroh Pial, Rantau Panjang (573 victims from 197 families), SMK (Agama) Lati (88 victims from 23 families) and Mukim Padang Licin Mosque (69 victims from 20 families).

SK Gual Periok houses 262 victims from 73 families, SK Sri Kiambang (163 victims from 52 families), SK Chicha Tinggi (79 victims from 20 families), SK Lati (223 victims from 62 families) and SMK Gual Periok (115 victims from 31 families).

In Bachok, 221 evacuees from 70 families are taking shelter at SMK Beris Panchor and SK Jelawat.

One relief centre has also been opened in Kota Bharu, namely at SK Pangkal Kalong, which houses 19 victims from five families, while in Tanah Merah, 22 victims from nine families are placed at Balai Raya Padang Kijang.

Meanwhile, the Public InfoBanjir portal reported that three rivers in Kelantan exceeded the alert level, with Sungai Golok in Pasir Mas at 17.26 meters (m), Sungai Golok in Tumpat (2.22 m) and Sungai Semerak in Pasir Puteh (2.12 m). — Bernama

