ISKANDAR PUTERI, Dec 3 — The Johor State Legislative Assembly today condemned the resumption of Israel attacks on the Gaza Strip last Friday, after the end of a seven-day ceasefire.

State assembly speaker Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi said the attack resulted in the death of 178 Palestinians, including children.

“We condemn the cruel action of the zionist regime in agreeing to a ceasefire as a ploy to secure the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza,” he said in his address at the state assembly sitting here.

While extending condolences for the loss of Palestinian lives in the latest attack, he also welcomed 15 Palestinian students as observers at the meeting.

Before the ceasefire began, more than 20,000 Palestinians had been killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7.

Meanwhile, state Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid gave assurance that all donations received in the Palestine solidarity campaign would be channelled to the people of Gaza.

As of Nov 19, a total of RM2.58 million in contributions from the people in this state have been handed over through the Humanitarian Trust Fund for the People of Palestine managed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Alhamdulillah, 100 per cent of the funds collected has been handed over to the ministry and I’m also confident that the amount also reaches the people in Gaza in full,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the state assembly sitting.

Earlier, he received donations from residents of Felda Pengeli Timur for the humanitarian trust fund, presented by Darun Nadwa Mosque chairman Saiddin Othman.

Mohd Fared also reminded the public to choose authorised institutions to channel their contributions, adding that his party is still receiving donations and will announce the latest collection amount in the middle of this month. — Bernama