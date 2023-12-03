ISKANDAR PUTERI, Dec 3 — The Johor state government has proposed that the federal government consider implementing a quick response (QR) code system, similar to Singapore, at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in the state.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said this was one of three proposals to help make the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) a success, as part of collaborative efforts between the Malaysia and Singapore governments.

“Singapore has announced the implementation of the QR code system for movement in and out of the CIQ from Jan 1, 2024.

“Johor also hopes that the federal government will consider the same digital method to mitigate movement at the busiest border in the world,” he told the state legislative assembly here today.

In addition, he hoped that to ensure the smooth movement of workers and merchandise, initiatives such as multiple entry visas, special passes, and sufficient staff from the Immigration Department and the Customs Department, were necessary.

Onn Hafiz also suggested that the federal government complete key infrastructure projects such as a special route from the Second Link to Forest City, Light Rail Transit (LRT), high-speed rail (HSR), ferry services, and landing point facilities for Air Taxi.

In addition, the state government expects the federal government to look at fiscal incentives including tax incentives such as corporate and individual taxes, excise duties, and investment tax allowances, he said.

The menteri besar added that a Special Financial Zone (SFZ) in Forest City, which is part of the JS-SEZ, will also attract international financial industry players, especially from Singapore, to expand their branches or support services in Forest City.

Malaysia and Singapore are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding regarding the JS-SEZ in Johor Bahru on Jan 11, 2024.

In the meantime, Onn Hafiz said the state government will continue to give attention and commitment to economic development in the Ibrahim International Business District (IIBD) and the development of Ibrahim Technopolis (IBTEC).

“Also to be noted is the Muar Furniture Park integrated industrial area in Muar; oil, gas and petrochemical sector development hubs in Pengerang and Muar; the development of the Southeast Johor area together with Kejora and the East Coast Economic Development Region (ECERDC), which is expected to provide benefits and economic spillover to the entire state of Johor.

“We are expecting to receive more quality investments while creating a long economic chain such as job opportunities with high salaries that will ultimately benefit not only Johor but also Malaysia as a whole,” he said.

Earlier, he said among the indicators of the Johor government in achieving the “Agenda Maju Johor 2030” include achieving an average household income of RM13,000; achieving an average state gross domestic product (GDP) growth of seven per cent per year to reach a GDP value of RM260 billion and a GDP per capita of RM56,000, all by 2030. — Bernama