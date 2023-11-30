JOHOR BARU, Nov 30 — The Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project that connects Johor Baru to Singapore has passed its halfway construction milestone and is on track to be completed by end-2026.

Johor Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said the RTS Link project is scheduled for completion by 2026 following its construction progress.

“The construction of the RTS Link’s rail structures, viaducts and other related areas are currently at 55 per cent completion, while the construction of the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex is at nine per cent.

“The project is now focusing on part of the rail structure because it involves the connection with the construction side carried out by the Singapore government.

“Although construction of the CIQ Complex has just reached nine per cent, these works are still on schedule,” said Mohamad Fazli in response to current updates on the RTS Link project’s progress.

He had earlier attended the inauguration and handover ceremony of the Sungai Masai bridge project at Jalan Masai Lama here.

On a related matter, Mohamad Fazli said the state government has yet to discuss the implementation of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service.

The Bukit Pasir assemblyman said the state government will soon bring the matter up with their federal counterparts as the matter will take some time.

The four-kilometre RTS Link will connect Bukit Chagar in Johor Baru to Woodlands in Singapore, serving about 10,000 passengers per hour each way.

It aims to ease the current traffic congestion on the Johor Causeway.

The RTS Link will connect to a viaduct 25 metres above the Tebrau Straits, bridging the Woodlands North station in Singapore to the Bukit Chagar station in Johor Baru.

The project, scheduled for completion in December 2026, is expected to pull in 35 per cent of the 350,000 people who travel across the Johor Causeway daily.