KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The number of flood victims in Kelantan has risen while in Terengganu it has decreased as of tonight.

In Kelantan, following heavy rains since yesterday, several areas have been inundated, causing a rise in the number of evacuees to 795 people from 235 families as of 8pm tonight, compared to 317 from 101 families this morning.

According to the Social Welfare Department (JKM), Info Bencana portal, all the victims are taking shelter at four relief centres in Pasir Mas, Bachok and Kota Bharu districts.

Kota Bharu is the latest district to be hit by floods which prompted the opening of a relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sering to accommodate 177 victims from 52 families.

In the Pasir Mas district, 227 victims from 78 families are seeking shelter at SK Gual To’Deh relief centre.

Meanwhile, in Terengganu, only a family of three remains at a relief centre in Kuala Terengganu district as of 8pm.

According to the Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat (JPBNT), 17 victims who were at SK Atas Tol relief centre were allowed to return home at 6pm today. — Bernama

