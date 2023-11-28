KUCHING, Nov 28 — Sarawak's Ministry of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development will conduct a Youth Index 2.0 study next year to help assess the development of social well-being among the demographic over the last five years, its minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said today.

He said the first index study conducted in 2018 was held in collaboration with the Institute of Youth Research Malaysia (IYRES) to develop a comprehensive database on the level of quality and social well-being of youths in Sarawak.

“The next year's survey, also in collaboration with IYRES, will involve a sample of 19,600 youths from 45 districts across Sarawak,” Karim said in his winding-up speech in the state assembly.

He said it is also to review the effectiveness of the current programmes and strategies, and to guide the necessary interventions in moving forward.

Abdul Karim said six domains and 41 indicators will be applied in the study that are based on the current needs of the youths in the state: education; economy; mental and physical well-being; political socialisation, nationhood and democracy; values and identity; and media and digital citizenship.

He said the findings, recommendations and proposals will be used as inputs and indicators in line and incorporated with the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030) for the formation of the Sarawak Youth Policy.

“The data gathered will also facilitate my ministry in planning and implementing various development programmes and initiatives involving our youths,” he said.

He said his ministry will also be able to derive and develop a data management system to monitor and tailor policies for the youths and young entrepreneurs.