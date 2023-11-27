IPOH, Nov 27 — Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said ongoing clearing works at the Gunung Bubu permanent forest reserve in Mukim Senggang, Manong, Kuala Kangsar complied with the environment impart assessment (EIA) approved for the project.

Saarani said 400ha of land was degazetted from the permanent forest reserve status and alienated to the State Agricultural Development Corporation (SADC) for the purpose of developing farms for youth agri-entrepreneurs under the food security programme.

“The farming development project can’t be stop as it will affect the state government’s plan to increase the participation of the youths in agriculture,” he told a press conference after attending the Jelajah Halal Malaysia 2023 programme at the Casuarina Meru hotel here.

Saarani also assured residents near the affected area that clearing works will be only carried out in stages.

“The people don’t need to be worried as we will not expose the area to flooding that will affect the residents as it will be done in stages and we have learnt from our past experiences,” he added.

Saarani also said that the land clearing works will not be carried out during the rainy season.

“We will make sure the project follows the right procedures which include planting new trees and out conservation works to avoid erosion,” he said.

On November 24, it was reported that the residents from the villages in Mukim Senggang, Manong, Kuala Kangsar urged the state government to reconsider its decision to degazette some of the areas in the Gunung Bubu permanent forest reserve due to the fear environmental issues.