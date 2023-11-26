PUTRAJAYA, Nov 26 — PKR vice president Nurul Izzah Anwar said today her party faces slander not only from political rivals but also its own members.

Nurul Izzah, a former two-term parliamentarian, made the allegation as a reminder to party delegates attending this year’s congress about their commitment to PKR’s ideals of fighting for social justice for all in the face of attempts by opponents to smear the party, especially on social media.

“We have to remain faithful to our struggles and trust that it aligns with Islamic teachings. Our best qualities do not lie in the colour of our skin, race, or language but in our taqwa. It is this confidence in our beliefs that will strengthen our resolve as we fight our battles on social media,” she said.

“There is as if no end to this slander... and when I talk about slander it’s not just from those from outside but also from within. It kills, ladies and gentlemen. It kills off even the slightest progress. It burns whatever effort we have put in,” the PKR vice-president added.

“Yes, we are not perfect. Nobody is. But if we can assume the best (husnozon) in our enemies, why can’t we assume the best among us?”

The PKR vice president did not explain who were behind these attacks or the extent of the damage, but said the slander “kills off” decades of progress PKR has achieved.

The Pakatan Harapan lynchpin is now the leading party in the ruling coalition with its president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the prime minister. Anwar is also Nurul Izzah’s father.

The Anwar government has faced a barrage of attacks even as it secured a strong majority in Parliament to fend off a strong challenge from a galvanised opposition.

Still, a Merdeka Center poll released on Friday showed public approval in Anwar’s leadership has fallen to 50 per cent on the back of growing concern about the country’s economic performance.