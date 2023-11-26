KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has called on University Putra Malaysia (UPM) graduates to work in synergy with their alma mater and contribute to the development of students at the institution.

UPM in a statement said Sultan Sharafuddin, who is also UPM Chancellor, said sustaining this collaboration is as a show of gratitude for the sacrifices made by the university’s community in helping them to achieve success today.

“In addition to contributing to the development of UPM students, graduates can also help the university in any role and contribution for the sake of UPM’s excellence.”

Sultan Sharafuddin said this at Session 2 of the university’s 47th Convocation at the Great Hall, Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Cultural and Arts Centre (PKKSSAAS), UPM here today.

According to the statement the Ruler also said that graduates must be of quality, excelling not only in academic achievements but also holistically and balanced in all aspects.

Sultan Sharafuddin also urged UPM to continue carrying out its functions and role towards society in line with the country’s aspiration to become a highly civilised nation.

“I believe that UPM’s greatest contribution in developing the country is producing outstanding graduates and noble individuals in line with its role as a tower of knowledge,” he said.

He also reminded that the field of agriculture will continue to be the main stay of UPM and urged the institution to play a crucial role in driving excellence in the country’s agricultural sector.

Previously, UPM had implemented a modern agricultural training programme under the Agricultural Industry Excellence Centre IP-Intan @ UPM, involving the community and graduates, in addition to the Agricultural Youth Development Project and the Putra-Perhebat Agropreneurship programme.

Meanwhile, Sultan Sharafuddin also called on graduates to persevere in their career of choice and to carry out their responsibilities with honesty, while emphasising the need for decorum in communication on social media.

“Graduates need to be careful when using words that can lead to disputes, especially regarding issues related to race, religion and royalty (3Rs) as this can threaten the unity of the nation,” he said. — Bernama