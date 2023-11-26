SIMUNJAN (Sarawak), Nov 26 — The proposal to expand the Model Forest Plantation project in the Sabal Forest Reserve here, will be implemented under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadhillah, who is also the Minister of Plantation and Commodities, said the ministry fully supports the project to empower the forest plantation sector by providing forestry research centres and related infrastructure facilities.

“I support submitting it to the Federal level but we have to wait for the 13MP because the 12MP is just coming to an end. I will be there to support it or as they say in the Bidayuh language ‘sokong nog kobos’ (support till death),” he said when speaking at the 2023 Sarawak Zone Commodity Trek programme at the Sabal Forest Reserve here today.

The project is expected to expand the function and scope of the existing Forest Plantation Model in the area which includes establishing and developing research centres, and research planting sites, improving existing infrastructure as well as the acquisition of nursery facilities.

Fadillah added that the Peninsula furniture industry players are also interested in expanding their business to Sarawak as it has a sufficient supply of raw materials and actively carries out reforestation.

“There is a crisis in getting raw materials in the Peninsula, that’s why reforestation is critical as the furniture industry sees Sarawak as a source of raw materials.

“They are ready to relocate their factories to Sarawak. So, these are the areas we need to look into, not only (industry players) from the Peninsula, but also internationally,” he said.

The Sarawak government has planted nearly 30 million trees to date, including those planted by the forest plantation industry.

Earlier in his speech, Sarawak Forest Department Director, Datuk Hamden Mohammad requested an allocation for the implementation of the project, which includes facilities to carry out Communication, Education, and Public Awareness (CEPA) programmes, training, galleries and forest fire control stations.

“I am optimistic that with the support of the ministry, in addition to contributing to the growth and sustainability of the forest sector, these projects will also promote effective plantation management,” he said. — Bernama