ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 26 — A total of 187 primary and secondary schools are ready to be activated as temporary relief centres (PPS) in Johor to prepare for the floods during the northeast monsoon season, which is expected to last until March 2024.

State education, information, and communication committee chairman Norliza Noh said the PPS include two in Pasir Gudang, Johor Bahru (four), Kulai (five), Pontian (six), Mersing (seven), Kota Tinggi (12), Tangkak (15), Muar (16), Kluang (22), Segamat (25) and Batu Pahat (73).

She said the District Education Office (PPD) has briefed the affected schools in an initial preparation phase, including measures to be taken to prevent damages to items such as furniture, desks, chairs and books.

“We are always ready to activate these PPS as soon as we get the signal of a flood disaster in the affected areas,” she told reporters when met outside the state legislative assembly sitting here, today.

Norlizah said the state government would also take proactive measures to prepare for the flood disaster, especially with regard to relocating students sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination to safe areas via Ops Payung.

The Education Ministry and the Board of Examination have also advised that in the event of flooding during the SPM examination, students must be moved to a safe area immediately.

“Currently, there is no intention to postpone the SPM exam as such a decision could lead to complications for students in the future,” she said. — Bernama

