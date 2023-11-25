KUCHING, Nov 25 — The Ministry of Plantation and Commodities (KPK), in collaboration with Petronas Dagangan Berhad (PDB), aims to collect 90,000 kilogrammes (kg) of used cooking oil involving the participation of 6,000 members of the public by the end of this year.

Deputy Prime Minister and KPK Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said in order to achieve the target, the Used Cooking Oil Collection programme at Petronas stations will be expanded to the company’s petrol stations nationwide in stages.

“In 2024, we aim to expand to 50 Petronas stations nationwide with a target total collection of 528,000 kg and the participation of 40,368 members of the public.

“This effort to collect used cooking oil is also a proactive step by Petronas in preparation to commercialise sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to meet the demands of the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (Corsia),” he said when speaking on the programme in conjunction with the Commodity Track 2023 Sarawak Zon here today.

The Used Cooking Oil Collection Programme aims to give awareness to the community about the importance of recycling used cooking oil in order to protect the environment and open up opportunities to generate additional income for households.

The initiative which was launched last July 18 at the Petronas station in Putrajaya has now been expanded to 33 Petronas stations nationwide, with two of them in Sarawak, namely Petronas Astana, Kuching and Petronas Desa Senadin, Miri. — Bernama

