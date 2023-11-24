IPOH, Nov 24 — Perak police seized various types of drugs worth about RM49.2 million from January to November 20 this year.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the seizures involved 479.1 kilogrammes (kg) and 2.13 million pills of various types of drugs, among them syabu, ketamine, ecstasy, Erimin 5, ganja and heroin.

“A total of 12,685 individuals were arrested, with 549 individuals having been charged in court under Section 39C of the Dangerous Drugs Act,” he told a media conference at the Perak Police Headquarters here today.

He added that a total of RM7.7 million worth of assets were also confiscated during that period.

Meanwhile, Mohd Yusri said a total of 486 people were arrested, including nine foreigners, for various drug offences through the operation codenamed Op Tapis Khas, which was carried out statewide for three from Monday (November 20).

According to him, all the suspects, 481 men and five women, were aged between 16 and 67.

“The total value of the drugs seized during the operations was RM55,061, comprising 235.67 grammes (g) of heroin, syabu (234.2g), ganja (48.71g), ketum leaves (10kg), ketum water (32.45 litres) and Erimin 5 (30 pills).

“Police also confiscated a car, three motorcycles and an estimated RM22,500 in cash,” he said.

He added that the focus of the operations this time was around housing areas, fishermen’s jetty, Felda, Felcra and drug haunts that had been identified. — Bernama