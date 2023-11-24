GEORGE TOWN, Nov 24 — The Penang state legislative assembly today approved a motion to stand in solidarity with Palestine against the ongoing cruelty, oppression and genocide by Israel’s Zionist government.

The motion that was tabled by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow was approved unanimously without any debate.

“The Penang state legislative assembly states its stance to be in solidarity with the Palestines against the cruelty and oppression against them by the Zionists,” Chow said when tabling the motion.

“I do not propose to add more to this as the state legislative opening speech by the Penang Yang Dipertua Negri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak has already stated the state’s support for the Palestinian’s cause,” he added.

Last week, in his opening speech, Ahmad Fuzi called for an immediate end to the cruelty, oppression and genocide of Palestinians.

Chow said many of the state assemblymen from both sides of the political divide including the state excos have also stated their stand against the violence and genocide faced by the Palestinians.

He called on all assemblymen in the House to show their solidarity to Palestine before proceeding with the motion without it being debated.