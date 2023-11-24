GEORGE TOWN, Nov 24 ― Penang today announced a half-month bonus or a minimum of RM1,000 for civil servants in the state after tabling a deficit budget for 2023.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said a total 3,867 civil servants in the state will benefit from this.

“The bonus which will be released in December involves a total allocation of RM6,045,815.65,” he said when tabling the state 2024 Budget at the state legislative assembly.

The minimum bonus amount is less than the previous RM1,200 under the 2023 Budget.

As with previous years, the state also allocated a total RM1,005,600 in cash aid of RM300 each to Kafa teachers, religious school teachers, Tahfiz teachers and private Chinese school teachers and staff.

In comparison, under the 2023 Budget, a total RM900,000 in cash aid of between RM200 and RM300 each were given to Kafa teachers, religious school teachers, Tahfiz teachers and private Chinese school teachers and staff.

