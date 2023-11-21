KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The number of flood victims in Terengganu and Kelantan continues to rise as of 8pm tonight.

In Terengganu, the first wave of flooding in the state continued to deteriorate as the number of evacuees increased to 3,917 at 28 temporary relief centres from 2,751 evacuees at 18 relief centres this evening.

According to the Terengganu State Secretariat disaster management committee (JPBN), the Kuala Nerus district was the worst affected with a total of 1,426 people (370 families) sheltering at 12 relief centres while in Kuala Terengganu, 1,053 victims (309 families) were placed at five relief centres.

In Marang, 926 people (234 families) were evacuated to six relief centres while in Besut 504 victims (113 families) took shelter at four relief centres. However, in Setiu only eight victims (three families) were put under one roof at Kampung Bintang Community Hall.

The Flood Info Report on the official website of the Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Ministry showed that the main rivers in the state are still at normal level except for seven stations in the four districts of Kuala Nerus, Kemaman, Setiu and Marang.

In Setiu, the Sungai Nerus station in Kampung Bukit, Sungai Setiu Station in Kampung Besut and Sungai Setiu Station in Permaisuri Bridge were at alert levels while Sungai Chalok Station in Chalok Bridge was at warning level.

In Kuala Nerus, the Parit Utama station at Padang Kemunting reached a dangerous level at 4.17 metres (m) while at the Sungai Marang station at the Pengkalan Berangan Bridge, the river water was at alert level.

In Kemaman, the Sungai Tumpat station in Kg Baru Kemasik also breached the warning level at 1.84m.

Meanwhile in Kelantan, the number of evacuees continued to increase to 316 victims (80 families) tonight, compared to 71 (17 families) this evening.

According to the Disaster Info portal of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), all 316 evacuees are taking shelter at three relief centres in Pasir Puteh and two centres in Bachok district.

In Pasir Puteh, the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Dalam Rhu relief centre is housing 197 victims, SK Wakaf Raja (30) and 31 people are at SK Sungai Petai.

In Bachok, according to the portal, 29 victims were placed at SK Jelawat and 29 at SMK Beris Panchor.

In Perak, the flood situation continued to improve as 39 victims (14 families) are still at a relief centre in Alor Pongsu, Kerian tonight compared to 75 (22 families) this morning.

The Perak JPBN Secretariat said in a statement that the SK Changkat Lobak relief centre which earlier housed 18 people (three families), was closed this evening after all the victims returned home.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) predicts continuous rain in Kerian, Larut Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar and Manjung until November 23. — Bernama