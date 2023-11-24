CHUKAI, Nov 24 — Being a former military personnel, Gen (B) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor has likened his candidacy in the Kemaman by-election as a call of duty.

Admitting that it was not easy to make the decision to accept the offer, he finally agreed to run for the development of Kemaman and the welfare of its people even though he was trading in his comfortable retirement after serving as a Chief of Defence Force.

“I’m living comfortably, my pension is enough for me. Alhamdulillah, at the same time, I am also the Armed Forces Fund Board chairman, I have a car, a driver... if I become an MP, I also don’t know what’s the salary.

“But I’ve accepted this, because to me it’s my sacrifice for Kemaman. So if I come here ready to sacrifice, please do the same and give me a chance to represent the people of Kemaman,” he said during a political talk in Bukit Kuang as part of his campaigning for the by-election tonight, which was attended by Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and Perak Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

He also said that he wanted the voters to join him in developing his hometown Kemanan to greater heights, adding that he would fight and do his best to win.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Sabu used his speech to reminisce about his tenure as defence minister, when he was guided by Raja Mohamed Affandi, who was serving in the armed forces at the time.

He expressed hope that voters would give an individual of such calibre as Raja Mohamed Affandi a shot at being MP, and bring political change to the East Coast.

“InsyaAllah, the unity government wave will begin in Kemaman and spread all the way to Sungai Golok,” he added.

The by-election, slated for December 2, will witness Raja Mohamed Affandi taking on Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, who is contesting under the PAS ticket. — Bernama