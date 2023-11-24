JOHOR BARU, Nov 24 — A new mosque named Masjid Tunku Laksamana Johor is set to be constructed at Jalan Kolam Air, near Istana Bukit Serene, Johor Bahru.

According to a post uploaded on the official Facebook account of Johor Ruler, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, the costs of building the mosque are from the inheritance left by his late son, the Tunku Laksamana of Johor, Tunku Abdul Jalil.

Sultan Ibrahim said the mosque would be able to accommodate about 1,000 worshippers when completed.

“Raja Zarith (Johor Permaisuri) and I, as the rightful beneficiaries according to faraid, want nothing from our late son’s estate. Instead, our family members have collectively decided to donate his inheritance to the state government for the construction of this mosque,” Sultan Ibrahim said in the post.

Earlier, Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, represented his father at the groundbreaking ceremony for Masjid Tunku Laksamana Johor here.

Also present were Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Johor Royal Court Council President Datuk Abdul Rahim Ramli, State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Azmi Rohani, and Johor Mufti Datuk Yahya Ahmad. — Bernama

