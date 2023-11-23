ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 23 ― The Johor State Legislative Assembly today congratulated the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, on his election as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Speaker Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi said all members of the state assembly expressed confidence in His Majesty’s leadership to lead Malaysia as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“The Johor state assembly would like to convey congratulations to Sultan Ibrahim on his election as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Advertisement

“The state assembly has great confidence in His Majesty, as the core of the constitutional monarchy in the country, to lead Malaysia forward in prosperity and unity,” he said on the first day of the Fourth Session of the 15th State Legislative Assembly at Bangunan Sultan Ismail, Kota Iskandar here.

Also conveying his congratulations on His Majesty’s election as Malaysia’s head of state was Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

“Thank you for Your Majesty’s advice and guidance in ensuring Johor achieves its Johor Maju 2030 goal. I would also like to extend my gratitude to Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, who never ceases to inspire and motivate the state’s progress,” he said.

Advertisement

Onn Hafiz (BN-Machap) also congratulated the Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) football team for winning the Charity Shield and FA Cup titles as well as clinching their 10th consecutive Super League title.

“Let us pray that JDT win the Malaysia Cup,” he said prior to tabling the 2024 Johor Budget.

On October 27, Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad said in a statement that the election of Sultan Ibrahim as Yang di-Pertuan Agong for five years was made at the 263rd (Special) Meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara.

Sultan Ibrahim will replace Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah who ends his reign on Jan 30 next year. ― Bernama