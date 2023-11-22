JOHOR BARU, Nov 22 — Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar has today appointed the Crown Prince, Tunku Ismail Ibrahim, as the Regent of Johor during the former's tenure as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong next year.

He said Tunku Ismail’s appointment was stipulated by the State Constitution allowing the sultan to hand over his authority in the state government to the crown prince during his absence.

“Just as how I was guided as the regent when my late father became the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in 1984, Tunku Ismail will bear the responsibility to protect the state and the people, and exercise all the rights and powers of state governance, except as the head of Islam.

“Even though I will reside at Istana Negara, it does not mean I am permanently moving to Kuala Lumpur. I will always come back to Johor because this is my hometown. I hope the people of Johor will not forget me and pretend not to know me after this,” he said in a royal address in conjunction with the investiture ceremony to mark his 65th birthday at the Istana Besar here.

Sultan Ibrahim also called for the state government to guide the prince — also known by his Malay moniker Tengku Mahkota Johor (TMJ) — in the role when he assumes it soon.

Excerpts of the royal address were earlier posted on his official Facebook page.

The 64-year-old sultan also reminded government officials to avoid involving politics in the administration of the state government.

“Every decision made should be based on the interests of the people and the government, not driven by political interests,” he said, adding that they should all carry out their duties and responsibilities honestly.

Sultan Ibrahim also reminded government officials to refrain from wasting time and being unproductive.

He added that he has “eyes and ears” in Johor to monitor what is happening during his absence.

“Don't be surprised if I suddenly appear in any district,” he warned.

Sultan Ibrahim will begin his service as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 31 next year, together with Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak, who has been re-elected as the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong.