KANGAR, Nov 24 — A female contractor in Perlis suffered losses of RM416,772 after falling for a bogus investment scheme.

Kangar district police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said they received a report yesterday from the 48-year-old contractor claiming that she was cheated after responding to an advertisement on Facebook.

“She clicked on a link provided through the social site and was added to a WhatsApp group consisting of members of a bogus investment scheme,” he said in a statement today.

“The victim then interacted with the (syndicate) members through WhatsApp and was attracted to the investment (scheme) offered. She was asked to start with a small capital investment of RM300 and promised to be given a total of RM88,000 in one day.”

Advertisement

Yusharifuddin said the woman went on to make 80 deposits totalling RM416,772 through 32 bank accounts from May 17, 2023 to August 16, 2023.

She decided to lodge the police report after failing to get any returns from her investment.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama

Advertisement