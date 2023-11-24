PUTRAJAYA, Nov 24 ― Economic issues and increasing people's income will continue to be the focus of the unity government entering the second year of administration under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, when met after attending the thanksgiving ceremony in conjunction with the One Year Administration of the Madani Government here last night, said the issues will be the government's focus, especially to help the underprivileged such as those with low incomes and living in villages and rural areas.

“If we look at the findings from the Merdeka Center survey, as well as others, the people's focus is still economic issues and this will be the government's focus, specifically, to help the poor.

“For the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD), for example, one of the programmes which we will announce on November 29, in conjunction with the Digital Economic Centre conference, we will turn it into the digital economy catalyst centre, as the way to increase the people's economy,” he said.

Fahmi, who is also the spokesman for the unity government, said the prime minister's firm actions in several matters such as combating corruption and strengthening the government's processes and governance, had given confidence to investors.

“We expect the process to realise the investment will begin next year; the positive economic benefits will be able to be enjoyed by the people directly, through, for example, construction or employment opportunities,” he said.

He added that Anwar has been very vocal on humanitarian issues including issues in Gaza, Palestine on the international stage.

“He is not afraid to express his firm views in any forum, even directly to the President of the United States, Joe Biden,” he said. ― Bernama