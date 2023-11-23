KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — The Ministry of Works (KKR) and Ministry of Transport will focus on the efforts to channel the allocation of RM50 million for the maintenance of federal roads frequently used by heavy vehicles in Port Klang, Selangor, next year.

KKR in a statement said the allocation will be distributed in matching grants to ensure that federal roads are in safe condition for all road users.

“The list of locations (for the maintenance works) must be carefully reviewed to ensure the appropriate treatment methods to accommodate the heavy vehicle traffic in the Port Klang area,” read the statement.

The ministry said this year, a total of RM16.349 million has been allocated for the periodic maintenance of pavement and non-pavement as well as bridge, streetlight and traffic light maintenance on federal roads in the Klang district.

Earlier, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi inspected locations that received complaints from road users and accident-prone areas on federal roads, which in total span 185.067 kilometres.

On its mobile application MyJalan, KKR said it is the ministry’s initiative to facilitate road users to file complaints on road damage.

The application aims to enhance the safety and comfort level of road users and reduce accidents caused by road damage, it added. — Bernama

