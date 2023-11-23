PUTRAJAYA, Nov 23 — Malaysia commends the agreement between Hamas and Israel on the humanitarian pause reached on Wednesday (November 22) as a step in the right direction to bring to an end the killing of civilians and minimise the suffering of the people in Gaza.

Malaysia also applauds the efforts by Qatar, Egypt and the United States (US) leading to this agreement, said the Foreign Ministry in a statement Thursday.

“Malaysia urges the concerned parties to intensify efforts for a permanent cessation of hostilities. Malaysia stands ready to actively contribute towards all initiatives aimed at fostering a just and lasting peace in the region,” the statement read.

It added that Malaysia, acknowledging the importance of prioritising the well-being of civilians and commitment to humanitarian efforts, will continue to send aid to the people in Gaza.

Advertisement

Malaysia stands firm in our principled position that the Palestinians deserve their own independent and sovereign state, based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its Capital, added the statement.

On Wednesday, Qatar announced the success of its joint mediation efforts undertaken with Egypt and US between Israel and Hamas, resulting in an agreement for a humanitarian pause, Anadolu Agency reported.

“The starting time of the pause will be announced within the next 24 hours and last for four days, subject to extension,” the Qatari Foreign Ministry said on X. — Bernama

Advertisement