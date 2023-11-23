SHAH ALAM, Nov 23 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) political potential was apparent from its ability to win 31 seats in the 2022 general election just six years after it was officially formed, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said today.

The Bersatu secretary-general said during the annual assembly of the party’s movements that this was an unprecedented achievement among Malaysia’s political parties.

“Believe me, we can go far. Bersatu is only six years old, there is no other party in the history of the country that has ever gained 31 members of parliament in just six years. Only we alone (have managed this).

“Other parties that have been established for decades have not been able to achieve this kind of achievement, so, if we can work hard we can achieve a better reputation,” he said.

Advertisement

When opening the assembly of the party’s associate wing for non-Malay members tonight, the Larut MP urged the movement to do more to attract Chinese and Indian support for the Opposition party.

He also urged it to help convince the non-Bumiputera community of the party and Perikatan Nasional’s objectives.

Bersatu was formed as an Umno splinter party in 2016 by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, among others, to remove Datuk Seri Najib Razak as the prime minister.

Advertisement