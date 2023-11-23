SHAH ALAM, Nov 23 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Datuk Rosol Wahid today said that there will not be any party MPs who will declare support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Hulu Terengganu MP said it is pointless for the current government to poach more of its MPs as they already have more than two-thirds majority.

“There’s no point since they already have two-thirds. It’s just a way to destroy the party (Bersatu),” he said in a press conference at the sixth Bersatu annual general assembly at the Ideal Convention Centre, here.

“No added value to them if they want more of our MPs,” he added.

Advertisement

In the same press conference, Taman Medan assemblyman Dr Afif Bahardin also echoed the same sentiment.

“They have a two-thirds majority. Why do they want to add more? Is the government not stable yet?

“Or is the Madani government cracking ... waiting to be split? That’s the only thing we want to know,” he said.

Advertisement

In his opening speech earlier, Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu called on party members to stay loyal to president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

On October 12, Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid was the first to throw his backing for Anwar, followed by Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman on October 30, Gua Musang MP Mohd Azizi Abu Naim on November 7 and on November 9 Jeli MP Zahari Kechik followed suit.

As a result of their actions, Bersatu’s leadership suspended their membership for six years.

Bersatu’s annual general assembly will be held at the Ideal Convention Centre in Shah Alam starting from today to Saturday.