KOTA KINABALU, Nov 22 — There are still politicians switching parties despite having the anti-party hopping law in place.

Parti Warisan information chief Datuk Azis Jamman said this is what Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal meant recently, during his debate in the Dewan Rakyat.

“He was referring to the anti-party hopping law which had been approved unanimously in the Dewan Rakyat and had already come into force. Even in the Sabah State Legislative Assembly had also been approved and enforced.

“Unfortunately, the act of party hopping and violating the party’s orders still happens and is even considered mature politics. If hopping and violating the party’s orders is considered mature politics, why pass the Act? In that case, just dissolve the Act and bring back the ‘Buy, Bargain, Bribery’ culture.

“What is the use of the Act if the same behaviour still occurs in Sabah and Federal?” he said in a statement yesterday.

Azis reminded Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) information chief Datuk Joniston Bangkuai that Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) vice president Datuk Ruslan Muharam himself admitted that the matter happened, and insisted that the culture of stealing party members should be stopped.

“If his friend says that the culture of stealing party members should be stopped, isn’t the culture of stealing the people’s elected representatives actually much worse even if the anti-party hopping law is enforced?

“Why should PGRS (Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah) seize PBS members when PBS is a component of GRS?” he asked.

Azis said Joniston should ask the PGRS leadership why seizing members activities are happening, instead of diverting people’s attention by accusing Shafie, and bringing up old issues.

“If a leader like Joniston wants to evoke history, there will be no end to the problem of party hopping and betrayal.

“Why only refer to 2018? What about when Umno usurped PBS assemblymen? Why not bring up the year 2020 when Musa and Hajiji made a movement to usurp Warisan and PH representatives?

“What happened has become history but what happened in 2018 and 2020 is when the anti-party hopping law has not yet been established. However, I would like to remind Joniston that in 2018 when the anti-party hopping law had not been implemented, Warisan formed a state government together with Pakatan Harapan and Upko.

“At that time Upko moved as a party or a bloc to work with Warisan Plus to form a government. Not just one or two representatives,” said Azis.

“There were representatives from Umno who left the party before Shafie was sworn in as chief minister. At that time there were only two people. But at that time, with the number of representatives from Warisan, PH and Upko it was enough to form a government.

“Representatives from Umno who stepped out and chose to work with Warisan Plus after Warisan Plus formed the government were not even given positions in the cabinet or positions in government-related companies. Only one, Datuk Abdul Muis Picho was appointed as an assistant minister compared to GRS today, using the “Scheme of Things” by offering various positions including in GLCs,” he said.

Azis added the result of Scheme of Things had caused many Sabah government-linked companies (GLCs) suffering losses, as informed by Sabah Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun. — Borneo Post Online