KUCHING, Nov 21 — Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Murum chief Michael Mujah Lihan, 61, has been elected by the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) as the new Senator to represent Sarawak in the Dewan Negara.

This was after all assemblypersons present voted in favour of him after his name was nominated in a motion tabled by Deputy Premier Datuk Douglas Uggah Embas and seconded by another Deputy Premier Datuk Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Michael Mujah will fill the vacancy which will be created once the current Senator Dr Nuing Jeluing’s term expires on December 11.

Uggah, in his motion, said Michael Mujah has vast experience in administration and politics having served as political secretary to the Premier since 2016 until now.

He also said that Michael Mujah prior to becoming PBB Murum chief, was the branch chief of PBB Belaga from 2009 to 2016.

He added that Michael Mujah was also PBB supreme council member from 2010 till 2022.

“He is also active in various non-governmental organisations including as executive committee member of Federation of Orang Ulu Malaysia (Forum) and deputy president of Orang Ulu National Association (Ouna).

“I understood he has submitted a letter consenting to his nomination as a senator,” he said.

Meanwhile, Michael Mujah said he is expected to relinquish his post immediately following his appointment as Senator.

He also said he was very happy with the appointment and pledged to work hard in his new capacity.

“The Belaga people will be very happy, because at least now they have a senator from Belaga district. I used to serve two terms as PBB Belaga branch chief. And when Murum was created following the re-delineation, I was elected as PBB Murum branch chief.

“I also served seven years as political secretary to the Premier,” he said.

He also thanked the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government, especially the Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, for the trust and confidence in him.

Michael Mujah is expected to be sworn in as Senator for a term of three years in the Dewan Negara of the Parliament next month. — Borneo Post