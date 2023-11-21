KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The police will record the statement of an individual, known as “Mr H”, over his alleged link to a viral video of a conversation between an individual resembling former Community Communications Department (J-KOM) director-general Datuk Mohammad Agus Yusoff with a J-KOM employee.

Without revealing Mr H’s identity, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that the individual will be called, after receiving information from Mohammad Agus, when his statement was taken yesterday.

“There are several more individuals who will be called soon,” he said when contacted here today.

Mohammad Agus showed up at the Kajang district police headquarters yesterday to record his statement for the second time, regarding a case of a video clip of a conversation between a man who resembles him and a J-KOM employee.

Advertisement

While recording his statement, Mohammad Agus reportedly said that he had revealed the identity of the individual, nicknamed “Mr H”, who was linked to the case, to the police, and also lodged a report against the owner of the TikTok account “Raja Petra”, after an uploaded video revealing his personal details went viral.

Razarudin also urged J-KOM officer, Abdul Wahab Abdul Kadir Jilani, to come forward to assist with the investigation into the case.

“Thus far, no police report related to security threats has been made by Abdul Wahab, and we ask him to come forward immediately to help the investigation into the case,” he said.

Advertisement

Apart from that, Razarudin said police are also investigating the leak of a copy of Mohammad Agus’ police report, which went viral on social media.

He said that the investigation was conducted under Section 203A of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Recently, a three-minute-long video clip, showing an online conversation between a man allegedly resembling Mohammad Agus and another individual, went viral through social media.

Mohammad Agus, at his press conference on Friday, claimed that the video was doctored, and had lodged a police report on the matter. — Bernama