KUCHING, Nov 20 — Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today presented an expansionary and biggest ever state Budget for 2024 that proposes to increase the operating and development expenditure from RM11.503 billion in 2023 to RM13.601 billion in 2024, an increase of RM2.098 billion or 18 per cent.

He said this is against the projected collection of revenue of RM12.749 million in 2024, the highest revenue ever projected, reflecting the state government’s commitment to strengthening the state’s fiscal position.

“With the Development for All: Together, Building A Prosperous, Sustainable and United Sarawak, the budget is more than just a guiding principle; it is our unwavering commitment to the people of Sarawak,” he said.

He said the expansionary budget would spur economic growth of the state.

He stressed that it is meticulously crafted to ensure that development touches every corner of the state and bridges gaps between urban and rural areas to propel Sarawak towards a future where prosperity is not just a dream for the few but a reality for all.

“This budget strikes a balance between responding to immediate challenges that we are now facing, creating more opportunities for Sarawakians, laying a strong foundation for a more resilient and secure economy, while at the same time, ensuring long-term fiscal sustainability.

“The budget will deliver cost of living relief in some areas to reduce the financial burden of low and middle-income groups, make targeted investments and continue to implement vital programmes and projects for the benefit of the people,” he said.

Abang Johari, who is also the state Finance and New Economy Minister, said as of October this year, the state revenue for 2023 stands at RM11.630 billion, which has surpassed the original revenue estimate of RM11.035 billion.