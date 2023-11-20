PUTRAJAYA, Nov 20 — Hundreds of people, possibly over a thousand, gathered in front of the Palace of Justice court complex this morning ahead of a Federal Court hearing of a bid to challenge the constitutionality of Islamic criminal enactments in PAS-led Kelantan.
The demonstration is said to be organised by a group calling itself Gerakan Selamatkan Syariah but a number of Opposition MPs and party leaders from Islamist PAS were seen among them.
Among those who addressed the crowd was PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man who claimed the constitutional challenge to be a threat to the state government’s right to enact Islamic laws.
He said all Muslims have a responsibility to protect and implement the Islamic legal system, irrespective of their political affiliations.
