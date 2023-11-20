PUTRAJAYA, Nov 20 — Hundreds of people, possibly over a thousand, gathered in front of the Palace of Justice court complex this morning ahead of a Federal Court hearing of a bid to challenge the constitutionality of Islamic criminal enactments in PAS-led Kelantan.

The demonstration is said to be organised by a group calling itself Gerakan Selamatkan Syariah but a number of Opposition MPs and party leaders from Islamist PAS were seen among them.

Protesters gather outside the Court of Palace in Putrajaya November 20, 2023. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Among those who addressed the crowd was PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man who claimed the constitutional challenge to be a threat to the state government’s right to enact Islamic laws.

He said all Muslims have a responsibility to protect and implement the Islamic legal system, irrespective of their political affiliations.

MORE TO COME

